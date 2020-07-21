Вертолет скорой помощи назвали в честь жены принца Чарльза

Кларенс-хаус обнародовал в Instagram снимки герцогини Корнуольской Камиллы во время посещения вертолетной станции скорой помощи в Корнуолле, которой она опекается в течение 10 лет.
В честь юбилейной даты герцогиня познакомилась с экипажем нового вертолета скорой помощи, который был назван в ее честь G-CRWL.
Сообщается, что ежегодно вертолеты скорой помощи транспортируют около 1 тыс. больных, продолжая свою работу во время пандемии коронавируса.
This afternoon, The Duchess of Cornwall visited @cornwallairamb’s base in Newquay. Cornwall Air Ambulance is called to over 1000 seriously sick or injured people every year in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. During Covid-19, the Trust has continued to operate in accordance with government advice, working closely with @swas_ft and the receiving hospital. . Celebrating her 10th year as Patron of the Trust, Her Royal Highness enjoyed meeting the helicopter crew during today’s visit, before officially launching their new ‘Duchess of Cornwall’ helicopter! PA Clarence House
На своей странице в Instagram королевский фотограф Крис Джексон обнародовал снимок, на котором запечатлен процесс освящения нового вертолета G-CRWL.
Great to be back in Cornwall! Today I was down as part of The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall’s annual visit to Devon and Cornwall, this year a very slimmed down schedule for obvious reasons. In this photo The Bishop of Truro, The Right Reverend Philip Mounstephen blesses a new 7 million pound AW169 air ambulance helicopter named after The Duchess of Cornwall as she makes a visit to the Trust of which she has been patron for 10 years - During today’s visit the crew was called out for an emergency (of course they dropped everything and ran!) which just goes to show the important work the brave teams of this invaluable service are doing at the moment.
На странице станции скорой помощи Корнуолла сообщается, что вертолет отправляется на вызов в течение пяти минут после звонка на базу.
From the time the emergency phone rings at the base, the helicopter can be flying in 5 minutes. The crew are ready to respond to emergencies across Cornwall at a moment's notice. #cornwallairambulance #yourcharity #savinglives #cornwall #helicopter #HEMS #criticalcare #paramedics
Герцогиня Корнуольская Камилла – вторая супруга принца Чарльза. В апреле 2020 года пара отмечала 15-летие супружеской жизни. Принц Уэльский Чарльз является первым в очереди на британский престол.