21 июля, 2020
 
Вертолет скорой помощи назвали в честь жены принца Чарльза

Супруга принца Чарльза герцогиня Корнуольская Камилла в течение 10 лет помогает вертолетной станции скорой медицинской помощи в Корнуолле. В честь юбилейной даты она познакомилась с экипажем спасательного вертолета, названного в ее честь.

Вертолет скорой помощи назвали G-CRW в честь герцогини Корнуольской
Кларенс-хаус обнародовал в Instagram снимки герцогини Корнуольской Камиллы во время посещения вертолетной станции скорой помощи в Корнуолле, которой она опекается в течение 10 лет.

В честь юбилейной даты герцогиня познакомилась с экипажем нового вертолета скорой помощи, который был назван в ее честь G-CRWL.

Сообщается, что ежегодно вертолеты скорой помощи транспортируют около 1 тыс. больных, продолжая свою работу во время пандемии коронавируса.

На своей странице в Instagram королевский фотограф Крис Джексон обнародовал снимок, на котором запечатлен процесс освящения нового вертолета G-CRWL.

На странице станции скорой помощи Корнуолла сообщается, что вертолет отправляется на вызов  в течение пяти минут после звонка на базу.

Герцогиня Корнуольская  Камилла – вторая супруга принца Чарльза. В апреле 2020 года пара отмечала 15-летие супружеской жизни. Принц Уэльский Чарльз является первым в очереди на британский престол.

