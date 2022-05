Байден подписал закон о ленд-лизе, который должен ускорить военную помощь Украине

OVAL OFFICE — @POTUS Biden, flanked by @VP Harris, @SenatorCardin (D-MD), @RepSlotkin (D-Mich) and @RepSpartz (R-Indiana) as he signs the Ukraine Lend-Lease Act, which passed with broad bipartisan support.



“It matters, it really matters,” he said as he signed the legislation. pic.twitter.com/p2v3Oia23d