Компания Maxar показала спутниковые снимки из Турции до и после землетрясения, унесшего жизни тысяч людей

Больше всего жертв землетрясения было в Турции
Фото: ЕРА

Американская аэрокосмическая компания Maxar Technologies опубликовала 7 февраля в Twitter спутниковые снимки районов Турции, которые пострадали от мощного землетрясения 6 февраля.

Показаны изображения застройки до и после землетрясения в городе Ислахие возле границы с Сирией.

Контекст:

6 февраля ночью на юго-востоке Турции и на северо-западе Сирии произошло землетрясение.

Его эпицентр находился в турецкой провинции Кахраманмараш, магнитуда составила 7,7. Толчки также ощущались в соседних странах – Ливане, Израиле, на Кипре, в Румынии, Грузии и других. Днем 6 февраля произошло еще одно землетрясение магнитудой 7,6. Всего, по данным турецкого агентства по чрезвычайным ситуациям, было 183 подземных толчка. 

По состоянию на 7 февраля известно о по меньшей мере 7266 погибших в результате подземных толчков в Турции и Сирии. Большая часть жертв зафиксирована в Турции (5434), число пострадавших жителей страны превышает 31 тыс.

Юрий ЗИНЕНКО
редактор, журналист
Теги: Турция, землетрясение, спутник, застройка, жертвы, погибшие
