Компания Maxar показала спутниковые снимки из Турции до и после землетрясения, унесшего жизни тысяч людей

Показаны изображения застройки до и после землетрясения в городе Ислахие возле границы с Сирией.
We will be activating our Open Data Program (https://t.co/KG4Ln7Gvck) for the powerful #earthquakes in #Turkey and #Syria. Please stay tuned for that notification. Seen here is another before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) view of #Islahiye, Turkey and the destruction. pic.twitter.com/jd8KakGRgb— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023
We are working with multiple organizations to provide them with #satelliteimagery of the recent #earthquake that has devastated #Turkey & #Syria. Seen here are before (Oct 4, 2022) & after (Feb 7, 2023) images of #Islahiye, Turkey, showing collapsed buildings & rescue operations. pic.twitter.com/3c69oZFYmu— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023
Our latest images from the #earthquake in #Turkey. Weather and cloud cover have been a factor in obtaining new imagery of the affected areas. We will be releasing new imagery as we get it. Seen here is a before (Oct 4, 2022) and after (Feb 7, 2023) overview of #Islahiye, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/CAvQvjb1bZ— Maxar Technologies (@Maxar) February 7, 2023
6 февраля ночью на юго-востоке Турции и на северо-западе Сирии произошло землетрясение.
Его эпицентр находился в турецкой провинции Кахраманмараш, магнитуда составила 7,7. Толчки также ощущались в соседних странах – Ливане, Израиле, на Кипре, в Румынии, Грузии и других. Днем 6 февраля произошло еще одно землетрясение магнитудой 7,6. Всего, по данным турецкого агентства по чрезвычайным ситуациям, было 183 подземных толчка.
По состоянию на 7 февраля известно о по меньшей мере 7266 погибших в результате подземных толчков в Турции и Сирии. Большая часть жертв зафиксирована в Турции (5434), число пострадавших жителей страны превышает 31 тыс.