Керр поздравила Перри и бывшего мужа с рождением дочери

По словам британской модели Миранды Керр, ей не терпится поскорее увидеть новорожденную дочь своего бывшего мужа, актера Орландо Блума и его невесты, певицы Кэти Перри.

Керр родила от Блума в 2011 году сына
Фото: ЕРА

Бывшая супруга актера Орландо Блума, британская модель Миранда Керр отреагировала в сети на новость о том, что его невеста, певица Кэти Перри родила ему дочь. 

"Я так рада за вас, ребята. Не могу дождаться, когда увижу ее", – написала Керр в комментариях под постом на странице у Перри, в котором певица сообщила о рождении дочери. 

Керр и Блум поженились в 2010 году. В январе 2011 года у них родился сын Флинн. В 2013 году супруги расстались. В 2017 году Керр вышла замуж за создателя Snapchat Эвана Шпигеля.

Знакомство Блума с Перри состоялось в 2016 году на церемонии "Золотой глобус". 

В конце 2019 года Перри и Блум сообщили о помолвке, а 6 марта 2020 года Перри объявила о беременности.

Из-за эпидемии коронавируса пара отменила церемонию бракосочетания, которая должна была пройти летом в Японии.

В апреле Перри заявила, что у них с Блумом родится девочка. 26 августа Блум и Перри стали родителями – свою дочь они назвали Дейзи Дав.

Теги: дети, беременность, Миранда Керр, Кэти Перри, Орландо Блум
