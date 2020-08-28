Керр поздравила Перри и бывшего мужа с рождением дочери

Бывшая супруга актера Орландо Блума, британская модель Миранда Керр отреагировала в сети на новость о том, что его невеста, певица Кэти Перри родила ему дочь.
"Я так рада за вас, ребята. Не могу дождаться, когда увижу ее", – написала Керр в комментариях под постом на странице у Перри, в котором певица сообщила о рождении дочери.
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy. * * “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us. * * “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. * * “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥ * can bloom with generosity. * * Gratefully- * * Katy & Orlando.” * * Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Керр и Блум поженились в 2010 году. В январе 2011 года у них родился сын Флинн. В 2013 году супруги расстались. В 2017 году Керр вышла замуж за создателя Snapchat Эвана Шпигеля.
Знакомство Блума с Перри состоялось в 2016 году на церемонии "Золотой глобус".
В конце 2019 года Перри и Блум сообщили о помолвке, а 6 марта 2020 года Перри объявила о беременности.
Из-за эпидемии коронавируса пара отменила церемонию бракосочетания, которая должна была пройти летом в Японии.
В апреле Перри заявила, что у них с Блумом родится девочка. 26 августа Блум и Перри стали родителями – свою дочь они назвали Дейзи Дав.