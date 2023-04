Аппарат Perseverance осмотрел кратер внутри кратера на Марсе и намерен исследовать "еще несколько загадок"

New view: I’m getting a peek into Belva, a crater within a crater. It’s * 0.6 miles (1 km) wide, and sits on top of this fan of sediments that a river carried into the much bigger Jezero Crater long ago. A few mysteries to explore here before I roll on: https://t.co/jAJIFN5wUU pic.twitter.com/U9ob0merdP