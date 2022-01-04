В Израиле потерпел крушение военный вертолет, погибли люди

Сообщается, что полет был тренировочным. Два офицера ЦАХАЛ погибли, один получил ранения средней степени тяжести.
2 IDF officers were killed and 1 moderately injured when an IAF maritime helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Haifa during a training flight last night.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 3, 2022
We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the two pilots who lost their lives.
LTC Erez Sachyani, Dep. Commander of Ezer Weizman Ramat David Airbase, age 38, married & father of 3.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 4, 2022
Maj. Chen Fogel, helicopter pilot in the 193rd Squadron, age 27.
They are the 2 pilots killed in the helicopter crash near Haifa last night.
May their memories be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/MSVwLVnmPm
По словам бригадного генерала Амира Лазара, военно-морской вертолет Eurocopter AS565 Panther вылетел в тренировочный полет около 20.00 и рухнул через час, пишет Haaretz.
Начато расследование инцидента. Командующий ВВС Израиля генерал-майор Амикам Норкин приказал пока не выпускать в небо все вертолеты того же типа, что и попавший аварию.
Хотя причина крушения еще неизвестна, в ВВС заявили, что это была техническая неисправность, а не нападение, сообщает Times of Israel.