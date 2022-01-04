ГОРДОН
 
 
В Израиле потерпел крушение военный вертолет, погибли люди

Этот материал можно прочитать и на украинском языке
По предварительным данным, причиной крушения была техническая неисправность
По предварительным данным, причиной крушения была техническая неисправность
В Израиле у побережья Хайфы ночью упал в Средиземное море военный вертолет, два человека погибли. Об этом 4 января сообщила в Twitter пресс-служба Армии обороны Израиля.

Сообщается, что полет был тренировочным. Два офицера ЦАХАЛ погибли, один получил ранения средней степени тяжести.

По словам бригадного генерала Амира Лазара, военно-морской вертолет Eurocopter AS565 Panther вылетел в тренировочный полет около 20.00 и рухнул через час, пишет Haaretz.

Начато расследование инцидента. Командующий ВВС Израиля генерал-майор Амикам Норкин приказал пока не выпускать в небо все вертолеты того же типа, что и попавший аварию. 

Хотя причина крушения еще неизвестна, в ВВС заявили, что это была техническая неисправность, а не нападение, сообщает Times of Israel.

Теги: Израиль, авария, авиакатастрофа, военные, вертолет, крушение, Средиземное море, ЦАХАЛ
