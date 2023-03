В Лондоне проходит конференция министров юстиции, цель которой – собрать деньги для работы в Украине Международного уголовного суда

Important "Justice Ministers’ Conference: Supporting the ICC & its investigation into the situation in * " takes place in London today. Together w/ Min. @sjkaleta, I will join justice

Important "Justice Ministers’ Conference: Supporting the ICC & its investigation into the situation in * " takes place in London today. Together w/ Min. @sjkaleta, I will join justice ministers from around * in support of @IntlCrimCourt’s efforts to prosecute those responsible. pic.twitter.com/JKFEAWtScO — Piotr Wilczek (@AmbWilczek) March 20, 2023