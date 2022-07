Среди погибших от ракетного удара РФ по Виннице – восьмилетний мальчик из Херсона

This was 8 year old Kyrylo Piakhin.



Kyrylo and his mother fled russia-occupied Kherson in April to the 'safety' of #Vynnytsia.



The russian missile strikes on Vynnytsia hit the car he was sitting in with his grandmother.#RussianWarCrimes #russiaisaterrorisstate pic.twitter.com/vGHWxtMI5s